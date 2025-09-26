Opinion

‘It’s weak’: Trump DOJ considers charges against Comey before statute expires September 25, 2025 / 09:02

How Trump’s demand to charge Comey could surface in his legal defense

The administration singled Comey out at Trump’s behest. But getting the case dismissed on those grounds alone is more complicated than it might seem.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

