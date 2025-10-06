Investigation launched after South Carolina judge﻿’s house burns down

UPDATE (Oct. 6, 2025, 6:18 p.m. ET): The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said enforcement officials said Monday afternoon that there is no initial evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed the island home of a longtime South Carolina judge and her husband, a former state lawmaker.

The house, in a gated community on the coast in Edisto Beach (about 50 miles southwest of Charleston), belongs to state Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former Democratic state Sen. Arnold Goodstein.