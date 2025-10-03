Ask Jordan: Could Comey get the Trump treatment if he declares as a presidential candidate?

“If Trump was sort of ‘untouchable’ as a candidate for president, could Comey declare as a candidate for president to get the same treatment?”
— Jan
Hi Jan,
Not exactly.
As a criminal defendant last year, Donald Trump benefited from being a former president, not just a current presidential candidate.
But being a candidate and, more importantly, winning the 2024 election, helped Trump, too. His political victory cut his criminal caseload in half by getting his two federal cases dismissed (his two state cases are still in flux). Had he lost the election, his status as a former candidate wouldn’t have saved him from facing charges; we’ll never know the extent to which his status as a former president would’ve saved him, because that was still being litigated when he won the election.