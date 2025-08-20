Opinion

Kilmar Abrego Garcia details horrific treatment in El Salvadoran prison July 5, 2025 / 04:02

Kilmar Abrego Garcia highlights the Trump administration’s criminal vengeance, too

Abrego already symbolized Trump’s dark deportation agenda. Now he says his criminal case must be dismissed because of the administration’s vengeance.

Aug. 20, 2025, 4:30 PM EDT

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

