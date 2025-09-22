How Trump’s overt pressure to target political opponents could backfire legally in court

My colleague Steve Benen explained why President Donald Trump telling Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political opponents is an impeachment-level scandal. But with congressional Republicans effectively ceding their power to the Republican executive, that leaves the judicial branch as the check on Trump’s abuses of power, as has been the case throughout his second term (with mixed results thus far).

If the latest Trump-pressured investigations lead to prosecutions, one way that check could arise is by courts ruling on any motions to dismiss these potential prosecutions on the grounds of selective and vindictive prosecution.

To be sure, it’s possible that no such prosecutions arise against people like New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, both of whom the president has gone after in explicitly revenge-based terms. The prosecutor who was heading the federal Virginia office investigating them resigned after Trump called for his ouster. The New York Times reported that that experienced prosecutor, Erik Siebert, “had recently told senior Justice Department officials that investigators found insufficient evidence to bring charges against Ms. James and had also raised concerns about a potential case against Mr. Comey, according to officials familiar with the situation.” Trump then announced he was appointing one of his former personal lawyers, Lindsey Halligan, who appears to have no prosecutorial experience, to lead that Virginia prosecutor’s office.

Against that backdrop, Trump’s apparent goal is for another of his loyalists to deliver prosecutions against his political opponents.