Judge’s novel free speech opinion doubles as broad indictment of Trump

It’s still early in President Donald Trump’s second term, but federal judges have already issued rulings in all sorts of cases sounding the alarm on his administration’s various assaults on the rule of law. A new ruling may stand out atop the list, not just for what it says but how it says it.

The context is a ruling Tuesday from U.S. District Judge William Young, a Reagan appointee, against the administration’s targeting of noncitizen pro-Palestinians for exercising their free speech.

Even when confined to the legal issue on which the judge ruled, the decision is remarkable. But Young takes a much bigger swing in the 161-page opinion, seeking to capture the moment in both form and content.

The GOP appointee framed his opinion as a response to an anonymous postcard he received. Before the opinion technically begins, Young seems to have reproduced the handwritten text of the postcard, dated June 19, which said, “TRUMP HAS PARDONS AND TANKS…..WHAT DO YOU HAVE?”

Young replied:

The judge’s lengthy opinion followed.

In it, he concluded that the administration has targeted noncitizen pro-Palestinians for deportation “primarily on account of their First Amendment protected political speech.” He wrote that officials did so “in order to strike fear into similarly situated non-citizen pro-Palestinian individuals, pro-actively (and effectively) curbing lawful pro-Palestinian speech and intentionally denying such individuals (including the plaintiffs here) the freedom of speech that is their right.” He added that “the effect of these targeted deportation proceedings continues unconstitutionally to chill freedom of speech to this day.”

Then, in a section of his opinion he titled “JUSTICE IN THE TRUMP ERA,” the judge posed the question, “What now?” (Young bolded the question.)

Before concluding that he’ll answer the question of a remedy after he holds a hearing on the subject, Young surveyed the difficulties of holding this president and his administration legally accountable. The judge quoted his wife as saying of the president, “He seems to be winning. He ignores everything and keeps bullying ahead.” The judge wrote that her assessment “so perfectly captures the public persona of President Trump, especially as it pertains to the issues presented in this case.”