Trump advances bizarre conspiracy theory about Venezuela, 2020 election

At the time, it was the most infamous election press conference in American history. A couple of weeks after Donald Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid, his hapless lawyers held a bewildering event at the Republican National Committee headquarters, where they tried to describe a secret plot that only they were aware of.

The legal team pitched a hysterical tale involving George Soros, “communist money,” the Clinton Foundation, antifa, Cuba and possibly China. Rudy Giuliani and his colleagues also pointed the finger at Venezuela and its former president, Hugo Chávez, who’d died seven years earlier.

All of this came to mind anew watching the president’s lengthy White House press conference on Tuesday, when he fielded a related question.

Q: Now that Maduro is in custody, has any more information emerged that you could share with us regarding Venezuelan election software and Venezuelan ties to tampering with the 2020 election? Would you consider speaking to him personally?TRUMP: Yeah, they've learned some things — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-20T20:21:36.108Z

Now that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is in U.S. custody, someone asked, “has any more information emerged that you could share with us regarding Venezuelan election software and Venezuelan ties to tampering with the 2020 election?”

Trump replied that members of his team had “learned some things” related to the conspiracy theory, though he didn’t elaborate.