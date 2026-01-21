Opinion

‘The strongman does what he wants to do’: Inside Trump’s ‘abnormal’ plan for Venezuela’s oil January 10, 2026 / 09:02

Trump advances bizarre conspiracy theory about Venezuela, 2020 election

The president was given an opportunity to knock down one of the dumbest ideas about his 2020 defeat. True to form, he did the opposite.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

