Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘An important victory’: Rep. Raskin hails judge ordering Trump WH to unfreeze money to Harvard September 4, 2025 / 04:53

Judge in Harvard case calls Justice Gorsuch’s comments ‘unhelpful and unnecessary’

A remarkable footnote held up a mirror to the Trump appointee’s criticism of lower court judges in Donald Trump’s second term.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post