‘Troller-in-chief’: Joe Scarborough fact-checks JD Vance’s divisive false statements

Joe Scarborough debuted a new nickname for JD Vance, dubbing him the “troller-in-chief” over a string of divisive and false statements pushed by the vice president in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Scarborough and the rest of the “Morning Joe” panel reacted to Vance’s comments about Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr’s role in Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC.

Last week, Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that he would like critics of the administration “to tell me exactly what Brendan Carr did to have Jimmy Kimmel taken off the air.” The vice president contended that Carr had done no meddling, with Vance saying the real reason behind Kimmel’s suspension was “because he’s not funny” and “because his ratings aren’t very good.”

Scarborough said he rarely calls politicians flat-out liars but that “so many” of Vance’s statements “just demand it because they are so false.”

The MSNBC host fact-checked Vance’s claim and explained why ABC suspended Kimmel’s program just hours after Carr said the FCC could “do this the easy way or the hard way.” Carr told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson, “These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“It’s there. It’s all on video,” Scarborough said. “It’s all really easy to trace the timeline.”

“There’s one statement after another that are just detached from reality,” Scarborough added, turning to Vance’s recent comments on political violence.