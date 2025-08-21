Divided Supreme Court gives Trump admin emergency relief on NIH grant cuts

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in its effort to cut research grants for the National Institutes of Health, as the administration targets diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI. On Thursday, the high court lifted a lower court judge’s order that had vacated the government’s termination of various research-related grants.

Several justices wrote separate opinions in the divided case, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s three Democratic appointees, who said they wanted to fully deny the government’s emergency application. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was in the middle of the court, only partially agreeing with the administration, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh voted to fully side with the administration.

Barrett noted that a majority of the court believes the district court likely lacked jurisdiction to hear challenges to grant terminations, which she said belong in a different specialized court, the Court of Federal Claims. But she added that the administration isn’t entitled to emergency relief when it comes to the district court’s ruling against guidance documents on the government policy.

“Of course, it [the government] remains free to challenge the District Court’s vacatur of the guidance before the First Circuit,” the Trump appointee wrote, referring to the continuing lower court litigation in the case that could reach the justices again in the future.

The administration went to the justices after a federal appeals court declined to halt the district judge’s ruling against the grant terminations. U.S. District Judge William Young had observed that President Donald Trump’s executive action didn’t “even attempt to define DEI, but instead set it up as some sort of boogeyman.” The Reagan appointee in Massachusetts wrote that without such a definition, the government had “embarked on a fool’s errand resulting in arbitrary and capricious action.”

Applying to the high court for emergency relief, Trump Solicitor General John Sauer cast the lower court loss as the latest instance of out-of-control judges around the country who have required his office to seek relief from the justices in Washington, D.C.