Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

This will not go well for anybody: Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel for FBI director December 2, 2024 / 14:31

Why Kash Patel shouldn’t (but might) be confirmed as FBI director

The idea of Donald Trump and Senate Republicans putting Kash Patel in charge of the FBI isn't just wrong. It's also dangerous.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post