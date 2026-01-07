The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘This is 3rd world-style anti-American anarchy’

This is the Jan. 7 edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

There’s much to follow in the news today, including:

Reaction to the White House’s pathetic rewriting of the history surrounding Jan. 6 — with The New York Times writing in a stirring editorial that Donald Trump has governed in his second term “as if Jan. 6 never ended.”

Pushback against the White House’s claim that military options were always on the table for invading Greenland — including the Wall Street Journal editorial page telling Trump to knock it off.

Coverage in The Atlantic of Gavin Newsom’s new status as the Democratic front-runner for 2028 — and warnings from the WSJ’s James Freeman to avoid the “Newsom temptation.”

And breaking news of the United States seizing a Russian-flagged oil tanker — after it tried to break through America’s blockade of Venezuela.

This morning, the administration was scheduled to brief Congress on the military operation in Venezuela. But most questions on Capitol Hill and across Washington are focused on what comes next for the troubled country.

Read on for an insightful interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a look at the real numbers behind the Jan. 6 riots, and our conversation with Dr. Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel about how hanging out with friends and eating ice cream can prolong your life.

“There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world-style anti-American anarchy.”

— Marco Rubio on Jan. 6, 2021. The current secretary of state — then a senator — called the Trump-inspired siege “one of the saddest days in our history” and a “national embarrassment.”

Capitol Insurrection: By the Numbers

As the White House rewrites the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the numbers paint a very different picture from the lies on the White House website.





Dr. Zeke Emanuel wants you to ‘Eat Your Ice Cream’



Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, former special advisor for health policy in the Obama administration, joined us this morning to explain how focusing on social interactions helps long-term health as much as diet or exercise.

He also told Mika she could eat her bowl of pistachio ice cream before bedtime (a few nights a week, at least).

“Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life.”

Play

A CONVERSATION with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

January health insurance bills are now arriving, and millions of Americans are opening them to find higher premiums than last year.

The increases follow the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies at the end of 2025 — and they come at a time when families are already paying more for groceries, housing, and heat.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who serves on the Finance and Armed Services Committees — joined “Morning Joe” to discuss rising costs and what is at stake in November’s elections.



JS: Senator, when Americans say they’re paying more for health care — and getting less back — who is to blame?



EW: Republicans took a broken health care system and made it significantly worse. Their so-called One Big Beautiful Bill drove up insurance costs and made coverage even more unaffordable for families who were already struggling.

JS: And now are people opening their bills in January and asking, “Wait, how am I supposed to pay all this?”

EW: There are millions of Americans right now who simply cannot afford health insurance — and even for those who can, their plans often fail to cover the full cost of care. At the same time, prices for groceries, housing, and utilities continue to rise. That’s the real squeeze families are facing.

JS: Let’s talk about heating bills, because people up in New England are getting crushed this winter. What actually brings those costs down?

EW: We need to get more clean energy — particularly wind and solar — online as quickly as possible. That is how we lower heating and electricity costs over time. This is exactly what the Inflation Reduction Act, passed under President Biden, was designed to do.

JS: And you believe Republicans have caused those heating bills to spike?

EW: In Massachusetts, we have offshore wind projects that are 80% complete — and Donald Trump has stopped them. If you want to talk about waste, fraud, and abuse, this is it. These policies are driving up costs for American families.

Claire McCaskill: Senator, Republicans on the Armed Services Committee seem to be in a Trump-induced coma — silent while he uses the military in Venezuela as “law enforcement.” What is going on here?

EW: It is an abuse of our military to use them for political purposes without proper authorization and congressional oversight. Since Donald Trump took office, Republicans have largely remained silent. They mumble, look the other way, avoid eye contact — and are not exercising the constitutional oversight that is their responsibility. Recommended The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: NYE Edition, Part 2 Joe Scarborough News The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Being president of this country is entirely about character’ Joe Scarborough Morning Joe JS: Is there anyone in the GOP willing to stand up to him? EW: Right now, Republicans seem capable of only one action: bowing down to Donald Trump. And until we get some Republicans on our side — which does not seem likely — or we regain Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate, we will continue to have a president operating without any restraints. Jonathan Lemire: Senator, when the president starts talking about “running Venezuela,” does that raise concerns? EW: The president campaigned on a promise to lower costs on Day 1. And what has he done? He has driven up the cost of health care, housing, groceries, and utilities. So when Americans hear him talk about “running Venezuela,” they are right to ask: Why are we spending our money, energy, and attention on a foreign country instead of using those resources to make life more affordable here at home? JS: So what can be done? EW: The real reckoning comes in November 2026 — and the fight starts now. We need to invest in the most competitive elections across the country. That is why I’m contributing more than $400,000 from my campaign account to 23 state Democratic parties. Our job as Democrats is to get out there, get organized, and make the case — on costs, costs, costs. EXTRA HOT TEA MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images Lindsey Halligan has been ordered by U.S. District Judge David Novak to explain why she continues to present herself as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. President Trump’s September hiring of Halligan had already raised eyebrows for several reasons, including the president’s proclivity to hire beauty pageant contestants and models for governmental positions. Novak also instructed Halligan to address her ongoing use of the US attorney title despite a prior ruling that her appointment unlawful. The judge further directed her to “explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement” and indicated that the matter could lead to disciplinary proceedings against Halligan. ONE MORE SHOT

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Getty Images A woman photographs a screen displaying Brigitte Bardot’s portrait yesterday in St.Tropez, France. The cinema icon’s funeral will take place today. SPILL IT! In the coming weeks, actor and comedian Sean Hayes will join us to discuss his new off-Broadway show, “The Unknown,” and actress and writer Jeanette McCurdy will join us to talk about her new novel, “Half His Age.” Have a question for them? Ask here, and we may feature your question on the show. CATCH UP ON MORNING JOE Play Play Play Play Joe Scarborough Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."