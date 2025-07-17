Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why hundreds of lawyers are banding together against Emil Bove’s judicial nomination

The nominee for a lifetime federal judgeship has demonstrated a total disregard for the high ethical standards to which most federal prosecutors hold themselves.

Whistleblower exposing contradictions in Trump nominee’s testimony may not be alone: Sen. Booker July 10, 2025 / 07:50
By  Mimi Rocah

Mimi Rocah

Miriam E. Rocah is a former district attorney of Westchester County, New York, and former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, where she also served as chief of the Westchester Division. 