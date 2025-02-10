Federal judge says Trump administration violated court order in funds freeze litigation

UPDATE (Feb. 12, 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET): A federal appeals court panel on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to halt a Rhode Island district court judge’s ruling that blocked the federal funds freeze. This latest loss for the administration is not the final word in the case as litigation continues.

What happens if the Trump administration defies court orders? The question is top of mind these days, after statements from Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance broadly raised the possibility. On Monday, we got the beginnings of an answer to the question of how the courts might push back if judges believe their orders aren’t being followed.

That answer came in litigation over the administration’s federal funds freeze, where a Rhode Island judge previously issued a temporary restraining order against the government. The plaintiff states who brought the case subsequently told the federal district’s chief judge, in a motion to enforce the order, that they “continue to be denied access to federal funds.” The government defendants opposed the motion, saying they had made “good-faith, diligent efforts to comply with the injunction across the broad spectrum of Federal financial assistance implicated by the Court’s Order.”

Siding with the states, Judge John McConnell issued an order on Monday granting the enforcement motion. The Obama appointee wrote that the government defendants had violated his “clear and unambiguous” order and that the states presented evidence that the government has “continued to improperly freeze federal funds and refused to resume disbursement of appropriated federal funds.” He ordered the defendants to immediately restore frozen funds.