Zohran Mamdani: Trump’s meddling in NYC mayoral race is ‘an affront to our city’s democracy’

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is speaking out after The New York Times reported that advisers for Donald Trump have discussed giving Eric Adams, the city’s current mayor and an independent candidate in this year’s election, a position in the administration to “clear the field” for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Thursday, Mamdani addressed the reported plan on “All In.” He told Chris Hayes that the Times’ reporting was “outrageous” and that it constituted a wider attack on New York City’s electoral system.

“I think oftentimes in a race such as this, it’s tempting to think of this solely in the question of, how does this impact the race?” Mamdani said. “But this is an affront to our city’s democracy. This is an affront to the values that make so many of us proud to be Americans — that we could choose our own leaders, not that our leaders pick themselves or their friends.”

This isn’t the first reported interaction between the former governor and the president. In August, three people familiar with the matter told the Times that Trump and Cuomo had held a phone call to speak about the mayoral race directly. (Cuomo has denied that a phone call took place.)