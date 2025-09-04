Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Senators tear into RFK Jr. over vaccine restrictions in explosive hearing

Several appeared exasperated by answers from the health and human services secretary.

HHS Secretary refuses to say how many died from Covid during tense Senate hearing September 4, 2025 / 06:00
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.