The biggest falsehoods about Medicaid in Trump’s spending bill, debunked

It’s undeniable: The House Republican reconciliation bill would take health coverage away from millions of people to partially pay for trillions in tax cuts, which are skewed to wealthy people and corporations. But the legislation’s backers would rather dismiss these uncomfortable facts and the people harmed by the bill they support.
“No one will lose coverage a result” of this bill, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought recently said. “People will not lose their Medicaid unless they choose to do so,” House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed.
These comments ignore the unprecedented harm the House legislation would inflict. Republicans’ proposed cuts — and their decision to let tax credits for the Affordable Care Act marketplaces expire — would cause an estimated 16 million people to become uninsured by 2034.
Many of the House bill’s cuts target people enrolled through the ACA’s Medicaid expansion for low-income adults, which most states adopted and without which many of these adults would lack any pathway to coverage. Johnson’s contention that only Americans who “choose” to will lose coverage refers to the bill’s so-called work requirements. But there’s little choice — for individuals or states — under those harsh provisions, which take coverage away from certain low-income adults when they can’t prove in a red-tape-laden process that they are working or should be exempt.
In fact, more than 90% of adults on Medicaid either work full time or part time or meet exemptions like disability, education or caregiving. Most of the remainder are retired or unable to find work. Under the GOP bill, the Congressional Budget Office estimates 5.2 million adults would lose Medicaid because of the work requirement, and other analysts, including my colleagues at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, think the number could be higher.
Also, under this bill, people would have to be employed to get Medicaid coverage in the first place. This harms people who lose employer coverage after a layoff, or who get sick and need care to get better and find work.
Taking away people’s coverage doesn’t make them healthier or help them find a job. The work requirements’ main function is to reduce federal investment in health care by leaving more people uninsured; it is the single biggest Medicaid cut in the House bill.
The bill wouldn’t just hurt people with Medicaid, but those with plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. During Joe Biden’s presidency, Democrats in Congress passed enhanced subsidies that have greatly lowered the costs of plans on the ACA’s marketplaces. But those tax credits expire at the end of the year, and Republicans in Congress also haven’t extended them. That will mean premiums will spike and, the Congressional Budget Office estimates, 4.2 million people will become uninsured.
Worse, millions who manage to stay covered will still face higher health care costs, even as families are already struggling with rising costs for food, rent and other household expenses. The ACA marketplaces, meanwhile, are a critical source of coverage for people who lack employer coverage, such as gig workers, low-paid workers and older people not yet eligible for Medicare.
In total, by letting the ACA marketplace subsidies expire, the House bill would cause health coverage costs to skyrocket for about 22 million people, including 3 million small-business owners and self-employed workers. A typical family of four with income of $65,000 would pay $2,400 more per year to keep their marketplace coverage.