Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Zohran Mamdani’s astonishing rise is a vital lesson for Democrats

Mamdani's socialist beliefs fueled his focus on a winning mode of economic populism and commitment to equality.

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani shares insights on navigating political disagreement June 25, 2025 / 08:10
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.