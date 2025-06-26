Zohran Mamdani’s astonishing rise is a vital lesson for Democrats

In a blow to the Democratic Party establishment, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and a state assemblyman from Queens, all but secured a victory in the New York Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday. (The race may not be called until next week due to ranked choice voting procedures, but his main competitor, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has already conceded.)
There are a number of factors that explain Mamdani’s decisive lead. He radiates charisma that even his rivals can’t help but comment on. He uses social media with adroitness not seen perhaps since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first run for Congress. He had a jaw-dropping ground game, an army of happy warriors who swarmed the city canvassing for months and helped turn him from a little-known lawmaker in New York into a candidate with national name recognition.
But none of this would have come together had it not been for Mamdani’s central vision: a campaign laser-focused on the “crisis of affordability” in New York City and driven by hugely ambitious policy proposals to tackle it. Mamdani has not yet won the general election, but his insurgent campaign still has lessons for a party that has failed to find its voice on economic policy at a time of plummeting trust in institutions and skepticism of neoliberal economic thinking.
As establishment Democrats are casting about for ways to restore their tattered brand, Mamdani is showing how the left can make economic populism the centerpiece of political campaigns and wrest it back from the right. But it requires the willingness to be seen as polarizing, and the confidence to try to persuade the electorate.
In his campaign, Mamdani constantly talks with empathy and ambition about how to fix the cost of housing, mass transit, child care and groceries. The expensiveness of daily life is at the center of his campaign speeches, debate rhetoric, his website, his viral social media clips, his mailers. At certain points he has attributed this relentless focus as a response to what he’s seen in the polls and what he hears constantly from residents. “This is a city that we want to ensure does not become a museum or a relic of the working-class people who built it, but rather a living, breathing testament to the continuation of that story,” Mamdani recently told The New York Times.
But it would be a mistake to see Mamdani’s economic vision as a mere expression of “popularism,” a term used by a faction of Democratic commentators and analysts who (often naively) argue that the party Dems should only align themselves with policies and rhetoric that poll highly at the current moment. (Indeed, some popularists have tried to claim that Mamdani reflects their values.) While some of Mamdani’s specific points of focus might be tied to polls, the way he approaches economic issues also clearly emanates from an ideological commitment to left-wing class-first politics. He has been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America since 2017 and worked as a foreclosure-prevention counselor for a housing justice organization before entering office. He favors economic policies centered around the lives of working-class people and pursues them with an activist sensibility. He first made a splash as an assemblyman in 2021 by joining New York City cab drivers in a successful 15-day hunger strike lobbying for relief from excessive debt. It’s safe to wager that he didn’t defend the idea of free bus fares because of the Democratic consulting class.
Mamdani’s socialism is key to understanding his policy ideas — and their appeal. His solution for the cost of bus fares has been to propose making city buses free. His solution to bringing down the exorbitant cost of child care in the city has been to propose making it free. His solution for helping New Yorkers deal with the high cost of groceries has been a public option for city-owned grocery stores with subsidized goods. He also wants to freeze rent and build huge amounts of affordable housing. And, he wants to pay for these policies with a big tax hike on corporations and the wealthiest 1% of New Yorkers.
Mamdani doesn’t view policy through the prism of technocratic tweaking, he strives to turn vital services into social democratic goods. “To be a democratic socialist means that you are committed to the state providing for people that which is necessary to live a dignified life,” Mamdani said as he first ran for New York state assembly in 2020.