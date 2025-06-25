Opinion

The humbling of Andrew Cuomo

New Yorkers rejected the former governor's fear-based tactics — and brought down a Democratic dynasty.

‘A stunning victory’: Zohran Mamdani declares victory in NYC mayoral primary June 25, 2025 / 06:48
By  Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel is a senior editor at the newsroom The City, a columnist for the New York Daily News and the producer and a co-host of the "FAQ NYC" podcast.