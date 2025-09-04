Opinion

Trump hits India with 50% tariff for buying Russian oil August 27, 2025 / 11:24

MAGA world goes after Indian Americans again, attacking a key Trump voting bloc

Some of the president’s loyalists are turning their xenophobia on Indians in the U.S. amid the president’s falling-out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post