Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Very dangerous illusion’ that Trump thinks Putin wants peace: Ukrainian Parliament Member February 28, 2025 / 06:42

Zelenskyy says he has nothing to apologize for after Trump, Vance outburst in Oval Office

“I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” Zelenskyy told Fox News later that day.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post