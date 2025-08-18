Opinion

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025.
President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025.

The White House reportedly pressured Zelenskyy to wear a suit and tie. He didn’t.

Zelenskyy's outfit instead appeared to show an attempt to strike a middle ground between independence and receptivity to Trump.

Zeeshan Aleem
Aug. 18, 2025, 3:28 PM EDT

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.

