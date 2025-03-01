How the ‘anti-war’ U.S. right became a pro-Putin movement

With President Donald Trump and officials in his administration channeling Kremlin-created narratives on the war in Ukraine, cozying up to Vladimir Putin and opposing a United Nations resolution naming Russia as the aggressor, one may legitimately ask if Trump’s America is now allied with Putin’s Russia. And another long-simmering question comes back with a new urgency: What is it with the American right and Putin?
To some extent, the right wing’s Putin lovefest is simply the result of cultlike fealty to Trump: If he blasted the Putin regime as an evil empire tomorrow, most conservative pundits and “influencers” would follow. But Trump’s evident affection for the Moscow dictator — which doesn’t require conspiratorial explanations like KGB recruitment or blackmail — also lines up with some independently existing trends on the right.
In an astute analysis, expatriate Russian political strategist Stanislav Belkovsky argued that Trump’s affinity for Putin is explained by several factors: his hatred for the American and European political “establishment” and readiness to see its enemies (including Putin) as allies; his general affection for authoritarian rulers; and grudges over what he sees as his persecution by Democrats over charges of pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine misconduct.
But it’s not just Trump: Plenty of others on the right share some of these attitudes.
Anti-establishment animus, for instance, has long flourished among conservatives — and, almost by definition, among libertarians.
For some, the hostility is directed at America’s “interventionist” global leadership and often accompanied by sympathy for America’s foes abroad. One prominent exponent of such views is former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, who, in addition to his GOP presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012, actually was the Libertarian Party’s nominee in 1988. Paul was described as “Putin’s new best friend” by Lucia Graves in National Journal at the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2014 for his knee-jerk defenses of Putin and attacks on what Paul referred to as “Western politicians and media.” While his son Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took a much tougher stance toward Moscow at the time, he has more recently moved into the more pro-Russia camp, even praising what he called Trump’s “message to the Ukrainian warmongers.”
Others see the modern secular West as a den of anti-Christian decadence and readily fall for Putin’s posturing as a champion of traditional and religious values. Back in 2013, right-wing populist Pat Buchanan — whose xenophobic revolt against the GOP establishment in the 1990s foreshadowed Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement — hailed Putin as “one of us” in the culture war against the “new immorality.” For others, the issue is “globalism” or “cancel culture” or distrust of the “mainstream media” — while Putin’s Russia is seen as a stronghold of national sovereignty, an “anti-woke” haven, or a source of alternative narratives.
And for some figures on the right such as Tucker Carlson — who is a leader, not a follower, in the Trumpian right’s pro-Russia drift — all these preoccupations are rolled into one big ball of anti-Western, pro-Russian contrarianism.
Needless to say, Putin’s right-wing fans are untroubled by the contradictions between their ideals and the reality of the Putin regime — a reality in which the “cancellation” of dissenters is often quite literal (see Alexei Navalny or Boris Nemtsov), assaults on Christianity take the form of horrific persecution against Ukrainian evangelical Christians and other Protestants in Russian-occupied territories, and Ukraine’s national sovereignty is trampled in a brutal war of aggression. The regime’s actual values don’t matter as long as they can be a battering ram against “the establishment.”