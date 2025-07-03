MAGA lawmaker pleaded with his state’s governor to protect hospitals from Trump’s budget

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin wrote a letter urging his state’s Democratic governor to take steps to protect rural hospitals from the fallout of Republicans’ widely reviled budget bill — which Van Orden voted for.

Van Orden’s urgent letter, which was dated Wednesday ahead of the bill’s Thursday passage, added to the list of Republicans who have effectively acknowledged the legitimacy of widespread fears that Republicans’ Trump-backed budget will harm some of the most vulnerable Americans — even as many Republicans have suggested it won’t.

Van Orden’s letter essentially called on Gov. Tony Evers to hurry up and sign the state budget, in order to protect rural hospitals from some of the steep Medicaid cuts that are likely to be triggered by congressional Republicans’ megabill.