House Republicans pass megabill over widespread opposition to Trump agenda

Senate Republicans overcame public disgust and bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill and advanced the party’s domestic policy megabill — by the narrowest of margins — on Tuesday afternoon. Almost immediately thereafter, House GOP leaders announced that they planned to bring the right-wing package to the floor for a vote the next day, without changing so much as a comma in the Senate’s version.

The question was whether House Speaker Mike Johnson’s members shared his ambitions. That question now has an answer.

After a lengthy delay that dragged on through much of Wednesday, a debate that continued overnight and into Thursday afternoon, and the longest speech in the history of the institution, House Republicans approved the Senate-backed version, 218-214, sending the bill to the White House for Donald Trump’s signature.

Two GOP members — Kentucky’s Thomas Massie and Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick — sided with a unanimous Democratic conference against the legislation.

Success was by no means assured. In the runup to the House vote, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina described the Senate’s version of the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act “a non-starter” and “unconscionable,” before vowing not to vote for it. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee called it a “dud.” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas slammed the bill as a “travesty,” before adding, “My colleagues in the Senate failed us.” Rep. Keith Self of Texas called the Senate version “morally and fiscally bankrupt.”

Even Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close White House ally, told Steve Bannon after the Senate vote, “This is far from over.” The right-wing Georgian added that she did not believe her party’s leadership in the House had the votes to pass the Senate’s version.

What’s more, just last week, 16 House Republicans — almost all representing competitive districts — publicly condemned the Medicaid cuts in the Senate Republicans’ version, and at least one of them, California’s David Valadao, responded to the Senate vote by saying, “I’ve been clear from the start that I will not support a final reconciliation bill that makes harmful cuts to Medicaid.”