Republicans swear they have an affordability plan — if they could just agree on one

Conservatives are pushing for a new, partisan health care bill. Other Republicans say they need to sell this summer’s reconciliation bill.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, left, attends a news conference with Republican Congressional leadership, all dressed in suits, outside the Capitol.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, left, attends a news conference with Republican Congressional leadership outside the Capitol on Oct. 1, 2025.Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
By  Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick covers Congress for MS NOW. He previously reported for Bloomberg Government, Morning Consult and National Journal. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University.