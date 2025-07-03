Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Cowardly’ Republicans have put fealty to Trump, billionaires over constituents: DNC Chair July 3, 2025 / 10:05

Republicans caving on the megabill reflects Trump’s growing control over the GOP

It’s not enough to say, “Republicans always cave,” because before Trump took dominion over the party, GOP lawmakers weren’t quite this embarrassing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post