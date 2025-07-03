Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Not what we’re about’: Dodger Stadium becomes flashpoint in immigration crackdown June 20, 2025 / 06:43

MAGA-fueled group calls the feds on the Los Angeles Dodgers over DEI

America First Legal, a right-wing activist group founded by Stephen Miller, claims the Dodgers’ diversity programs amount to illegal discrimination.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post