Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘They are voting to starve your children!’: Symone slams GOP budget bill June 24, 2025 / 04:14

Senate Republicans’ megabill is even more brutal than the House’s version, CBO says

In early June, the Congressional Budget Office's assessment of the House GOP bill was devastating. In late June, the score on the Senate bill is worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post