Project 2025’s plan to give Trump the power of a king

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 5 episode of “Velshi.”

In July 2019, then-President Donald Trump offered his take on the constitutional limits of the presidency, telling a crowd of teenagers and young adults at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington that the Constitution gives him the right to do “whatever I want as president.”

Five years later, in July, the Supreme Court handed down its ruling on Trump v. United States and sided with Trump, declaring that presidents were immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts,” a term the court chose not to define.

Trump and the court’s conservative majority were in lockstep with each other but out of step with two centuries of constitutional precedent. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, “The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”

And according to Project 2025, the conservative playbook for a second Trump presidency, the president should be a king, with every lever of government serving him alone. The blueprint vows to slash the federal workforce and replace what’s left of it with Trump loyalists. That’s because all sorts of policy laid out in this handbook would be impossible to implement without loyalty to a president and an administration — not to the Constitution — across the government, especially because some of its plans are so radical that pesky things like, say, expertise would simply get in the way.

Page 21 of Project 2025 states, “The next Administration must not cede such authority to non-partisan ‘experts.’” It proposes achieving that goal by removing protections for thousands of career civil servants, often experts in their fields, and replacing them with politically loyal appointees who answer only to the president.

So picture, hypothetically speaking, a scientist who studies the effects of chemicals in our water being replaced with someone who has no scientific background but a solid track record of supporting Trump’s ideas.

Across the 900-plus pages of Project 2025, this strategy is spoken in code. On page 552, for example, it suggests, “The Director of the FBI must remain politically accountable to the President.”

“Politically accountable” is code for obedient. That’s what they want — an FBI that works at the whims of the president, arresting his political opponents, journalists, prosecutors, critics and even judges who don’t do their bidding.

Remember, one of Trump’s first big scandals as president was firing FBI Director James Comey for not publicly saying Trump wasn’t under investigation in the Russia probe. That’s according to the Mueller report.

“Political appointees,” Project 2025 code for “our guys,” are to replace civil servants at every level possible. This would leave Trump unchecked if he is enabled to go after his perceived enemies, which he has promised to do time and again on the campaign trail. In total, “political appointees,” aka Trump’s would-be goons, are mentioned in the massive book 99 times.