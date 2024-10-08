Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘When we can’t speak, we can’t think’: Project 2025 plans bring a ‘chilling’ of liberties October 5, 2024 / 11:15

Project 2025’s plan to give Trump the power of a king

Republicans are trying to create a federal government that answers only to the president and a president who answers to no one.

By  Ali Velshi Allison Detzel  and  Armand Manoukian

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Armand Manoukian

Latest Post