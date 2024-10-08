I’m a Republican strategist. Here’s why I’m confident about Kamala Harris’ campaign.

It’s possible that these interviews may help sway the sliver of undecided voters who are still looking for a sign.

It’s possible that these interviews may help sway the sliver of undecided voters who are still looking for a sign. At the least, they may keep the pundits and pontificators at bay, especially if they prove to be uneventful. At a minimum, it’s another chance for Harris to get her message out in the final weeks of the campaign.

But let’s be clear: This is not how the race will be won. The campaign has internal polling that shows much more than the publicly available polls what the head-to-head race looks like, which voters are still gettable and what messages are motivating them. It has behind-the-scenes efforts to reach out to supporters by email, text message, social media, phone calls and knocking on doors. And it has millions of dollars in ads rolling out daily.

What the public and the press see of a campaign are just the tip of the iceberg. And in my 35 years of experience as a strategist, I’ve learned that things look much different on the inside. A campaign is like a marriage; you never really know what’s going on unless you’re in it. And while I don’t know what it’s like inside the Harris headquarters any more than the next pundit, the way the campaign has gone so far gives me confidence in how things are going there.

Sign up for MSNBC’s new How to Win 2024 newsletter and get election insights like this delivered to your inbox weekly.