I’m a Republican strategist. Here’s why I’m confident about Kamala Harris’ campaign.

There is no playbook for a three-month presidential campaign but, if there were, it would look like what Vice President Kamala Harris has done so far.
Since she joined the race at the end of July, Harris has raised record amounts of money, including enough to help Democrats down-ballot; whooped Donald Trump in their only debate; picked up endorsements from some notable Republicans; developed a great volunteer network and expanded the substantial ground operation she inherited from President Joe Biden.
But with the race in a dead heat, that may not be enough.
The closeness of the race has led some Monday-morning quarterbacks to argue that the problem is Harris has not done enough interviews. She has actually done quite a few, including tough ones with CNN’s Dana Bash, the National Association of Black Journalists and “60 Minutes”; and less hard-hitting ones with local news outlets in swing states and popular podcasts targeted at key demographics, such as Hispanics and young women.
Still, this complaint has circulated enough through the news and social media, the Harris campaign has scheduled more national media interviews for her and her running mate, Tim Walz, who even went on “Fox News Sunday.”