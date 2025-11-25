Opinion

White House Border Czar Tom Homan outside of the White House.
White House Border Czar Tom Homan outside of the White House on Oct. 16, 2025.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Democratic senators file FOIA request, demand answers about Tom Homan controversy

The FBI recorded Homan allegedly accepting $50,000 in cash as part of an undercover operation. Three senators are still seeking information about the case.

Nov. 25, 2025, 8:00 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

