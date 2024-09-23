Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘This is going to hurt you’: Inside Project 2025’s politicization of the Census  September 21, 2024 / 11:05

How Project 2025 plans to politicize the census

The census is supposed to be unbiased, apolitical data. In a second Trump administration, Republicans would be free to skew that data for their benefit.

By  Ali Velshi Allison Detzel  and  Sofia Miller

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Sofia Miller

Sofia Miller is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Latest Post