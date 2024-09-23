How Project 2025 plans to politicize the census

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 21 episode of “Velshi.”

It’s difficult to keep track of all the scandals and legal fights that mired Donald Trump’s presidency. But one of his long legal battles that has been all but forgotten is his attempt to overhaul the Census Bureau and his desire to add a citizenship question to the census.

Less than a year into Trump’s presidency, he announced that the census would include a question asking whether you are a U.S. citizen. Immediately, lawsuits followed. The Supreme Court weighed in, eventually rejecting the effort to add the question.

Adding a question about legal status or citizenship to the census might not seem like a big deal, but it would have significant consequences.

Already, alarm bells should be going off.

The census, according to our laws, is supposed to count every person in this country, not every homeowner, voter or citizen. As directed by the Constitution, the data from the census helps to determine how congressional seats are allocated, how congressional district maps are drawn and how federal resources are distributed.

Although Trump’s attempt to include the citizenship question on the 2020 census ultimately failed, the effort to overhaul the Census Bureau is far from over.

Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for the next conservative administration, has laid out detailed plans to exert strong political influence over the Census Bureau.

The section on the Census Bureau begins by stating, “Strong political leadership is needed to increase efficiency and align the Census Bureau’s mission with conservative principles.”

The Census Bureau is a statistical agency and Project 2025's chief recommendation, spelled out in plain English, is to appoint a politically motivated head to carry out conservative goals.

Among Project 2025’s other recommendations for the Census Bureau is that “Any successful conservative Administration must include a citizenship question in the census.” Again, the census is not supposed to count citizens. It is supposed to count everyone who lives here, so we as a nation can get an accurate picture of who we are.

According to testing, including this question in the census will deter people from answering. Immigrants might be scared of getting deported, which is a valid fear. Many immigrant families and advocates worry a citizenship question would be used for immigration enforcement, as Trump has promised the largest deportation operation in our history if he’s elected.