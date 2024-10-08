The problem(s) with the probes into the Trump rally shooting

Nearly three months after being targeted by a would-be assassin, Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend for a follow-up campaign rally. The event also served as a reminder that members of Congress are investigating the incident from July, hoping to come to terms with how the former president was nearly killed.

How’s that process going? Not especially well.

There is, of course, an official congressional task force, with bipartisan membership, though House GOP leaders stacked the panel with some very conservative conspiracy theorists. It was against this backdrop that the task force invited two other House Republican conspiracy theorists to testify as witnesses during an official hearing, prompting a Democratic boycott.

But if the official congressional investigation is struggling, the unofficial congressional investigation is vastly worse.

As we discussed in late August, two GOP members — Arizona’s Eli Crane and Florida’s Cory Mills — announced that they were overseeing a “parallel investigation” because they “don’t trust the federal government to actually do the job necessary.”

Crane added in an interview around the same time that he was concerned that government officials might’ve been involved in the shooting — a radical idea that even other Republicans have avoided.

But as The New York Times reported, the Arizonan is determined to pursue his rather off-the-wall theories — for which there is no evidence — including bizarre claims that there might be a secret mole within Trump’s Secret Service detail; the FBI might hide the truth; the would-be assassin might’ve had confederates; and the second would-be assassin might’ve been an “asset” of a foreign adversary who was being “handled.”