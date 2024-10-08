Opinion

The problem(s) with the probes into the Trump rally shooting

The official congressional investigation into the Trump rally shooting is struggling, but the unofficial congressional investigation is vastly worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

