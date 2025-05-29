Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump pardons criminals with MAGA ties or deep pockets May 28, 2025 / 11:02

SCOTUS effectively pardoned Trump. Now he wants to extend that same immunity to others.

After the court basically gave him a “get out of jail free” card, Trump wants to reorient the justice system to protect millionaires and MAGA loyalists.

May. 29, 2025, 5:21 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post