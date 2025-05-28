Opinion

Trump’s pardons show he is becoming more brazenly corrupt

Instead of begging for forgiveness from the public, the guilty are unashamedly pleading for the president’s favor.

From tax cheat to reality TV stars: How Trump is using pardon powers like never before May 28, 2025 / 06:14
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.