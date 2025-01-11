The incredible privilege of convicted felon Donald Trump

Millions of Americans saddled with the label of “convicted felon” are forever reminded of the stigma it brings, given the many collateral consequences that come with it. However, on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump was assured that despite his conviction on 34 felony counts, no such encumbrances would affect him. Trump was sentenced in New York Supreme Court in his hush money trial and received an unconditional discharge, effectively ending this legal matter without any penalty to him.
He is now a convicted felon, but given the likelihood of an appeal and the possibility of its success, not even that label is guaranteed to be permanent. If anything, the outcome of Trump’s case puts on full display America’s two-tiered justice system in a way that is sobering, if not altogether grotesque.
The hush money case is just one part of Trump’s scandalous portfolio. He’s been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in civil court; there was a finding of civil fraud regarding Trump’s businesses in a case brought by New York’s attorney general; and he was the subject of two federal indictments and indicted in a state election interference case in Georgia.
Despite that mountain of legal woes, on Jan. 20, Trump will place his hand on a Bible and, for a second time, take the oath that makes him president of the United States.
If Trump escaping punishment feels inconsistent, unfair or even unjust, that’s because it is. Nobody else who faces what Trump has would emerge virtually unscathed. Trump’s elusiveness illustrates how privilege, power and resources can help a defendant navigate America’s legal system. For example, with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, he had the privilege, power (and fortune) to appear before a federal judge whom he had appointed.
In terms of evidence, that case, which accused him of holding on to documents he had no authority to keep, was easily the strongest of the four criminal cases he faced. But the overwhelming evidence was neutralized by Cannon’s overwhelming partiality — and her eventual dismissal of the matter. He had the privilege and power to appeal to a Supreme Court that included three justices he had appointed, all of whom eventually signed on to a historic opinion granting him immunity for official acts without really explaining what an official act actually is.
(He also had the good fortune to have his Georgia prosecution led by a district attorney whose personal relationship with an outside attorney she hired to work on the case led to a complaint that has derailed the case.)
His privilege was also on display in the way that he railed against the judicial system and judges. Anybody else would have been found in contempt much sooner.