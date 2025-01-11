Opinion

The incredible privilege of convicted felon Donald Trump

If Trump escaping punishment feels inconsistent, unfair or even unjust, then that’s because it is.

'A very different Donald Trump': Inside the courtroom during hush money sentencing January 10, 2025
By  Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr. is a civil rights attorney and a former Brooklyn, New York, prosecutor. He is an MSNBC legal analyst. Follow him on Twitter @CFColemanJr.