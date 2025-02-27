Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Autocratic breakthrough’: Trump showdown with courts puts U.S. on the brink of abandoning democracy February 11, 2025 / 08:05

Key Trump nominees hedge on whether officials can defy court orders

Several of the president’s top Justice Department nominees were asked whether officials could defy court orders. Their answers weren’t exactly reassuring.

Feb. 27, 2025, 10:48 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post