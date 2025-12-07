Opinion

Trump slams Texas Democrat’s ‘lack of loyalty’ after granting him pardon

The president accused Rep. Henry Cuellar of disloyalty for filing to run for re-election as a Democrat just days after Trump pardoned him on federal bribery charges.

President Donald Trump sits in the Cabinet room.
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of his Cabinet on Dec. 2, 2025.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.