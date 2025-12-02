Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández freed after Trump pardons him for drug trafficking

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was released from prison Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump — who is in the middle of a campaign against drug smuggling — pardoned him for trafficking cocaine.
Hernández was almost four years into his 45-year sentence for conspiring with cartels to distribute more than 400 tons of cocaine, as well as weapons offenses, when Trump pardoned him.
Hernández held office until shortly before his arrest and extradition to the U.S. in 2022. Echoing language Trump has used to describe legal action taken against him, Hernández had asked for a pardon in an October letter to Trump, calling his case an act of political persecution.
The American president alluded to himself in explaining to reporters Sunday why he would pardon a notorious drug trafficker if he wants to keep drugs out of the U.S.
“If somebody sells drugs in that country, that doesn’t mean you arrest the president and put him in jail for the rest of his life,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “That includes this country, OK, to be honest. If somebody does something wrong, do you put the president in jail?”