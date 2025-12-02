Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández freed after Trump pardons him for drug trafficking

Hernández was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to distribute more than 400 tons of cocaine. Trump called it a Biden administration setup and worried something similar could happen in the U.S.

Trump saves ‘world’s most prolific drug trafficker’ with a pardon of former Honduras President December 1, 2025 / 07:40
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.