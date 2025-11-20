Opinion

Trump’s weird ‘lovey-dovey’ treatment of Saudi leader highlights his financial conflicts November 19, 2025 / 05:27

Trump is using his position as president to launder Saudi Arabia’s global standing

For years now, Mohammed bin Salman has been a pariah. But now, Trump is eagerly welcoming the Saudi leader back onto the international stage.

Nov. 20, 2025, 5:14 PM EST

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

