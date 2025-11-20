Mamdani pledges to ‘stand up’ for New Yorkers ahead of White House meeting with Trump

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani sat down with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday’s “All In” after his decisive election victory. The democratic socialist, who will take office in January, discussed his upcoming White House meeting with Donald Trump, the president’s threats to dispatch federal agents to his city and more.

On Monday, Mamdani told reporters that he had contacted the White House about a possible meeting, which was confirmed by Trump in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. The president said they would meet inside the Oval Office on Friday.

The mayor-elect said his team arranged the face-to-face “because of a commitment that I made to New Yorkers that I would be willing to meet with anyone and everyone, so long as it was to the benefit of 8.5 million people who call this city home and their struggle to afford the most expensive city in the United States of America.”

When Hayes asked whether Mamdani had any goals going into the meeting, he said he wanted to “speak plainly” to Trump about how New Yorkers are “struggling to afford this city.”

During his campaign, Mamdani made an effort to reach out to Trump voters to gain their support. “Cost of living is something that I heard time and time again from New Yorkers about why they voted for Donald Trump,” he said.

The MS NOW host then asked the mayor-elect about these New York voters who supported Trump in 2024 and voted for Mamdani a year later.

“What we found is that if you listen to New Yorkers, as opposed to lecturing them, they will start to see themselves in your movement,” the mayor-elect said, adding: “And by focusing on cost of living, as opposed to paying consultants to tell New Yorkers what they should think, we were able to actually craft a campaign where — we had someone come to our Forest Hills rally with a hat that said, ‘MAGA [for] Mamdani.’”

One topic that is likely to come up during the Oval Office meeting is Trump’s repeated pledge to send federal troops into New York City. Mamdani said that even though the president has not issued an official order, “We’re already seeing aspects of that in this city.”