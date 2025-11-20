Opinion

Zohran Mamdani on his White House meeting with Trump November 19, 2025 / 09:11

Mamdani pledges to ‘stand up’ for New Yorkers ahead of White House meeting with Trump

“An attack on any New Yorker is an attack on the entirety of the city,” the mayor-elect said ahead of a Friday Oval Office meeting.

Nov. 20, 2025, 4:57 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

