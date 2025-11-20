Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Federal immigration agents pull out of Charlotte after less than a week

“Operation Charlotte’s Web,” shorter than other similar immigration enforcement operations, ended Thursday, according to local law officials, with fewer than 400 people arrested.

Why children are in fear of ICE in North Carolina November 19, 2025 / 02:09
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.