Federal immigration agents pull out of Charlotte after less than a week

The Department of Homeland Security concluded its latest immigration operation Thursday, according to the sheriff in Charlotte, North Carolina, though the federal agency disputed that.
Federal officials told Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden that “Operation Charlotte’s Web” had wrapped up, McFadden said in a news release, less than a week after it started.
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin insisted “the operation is not over and it is not ending anytime soon.” The agency has typically not announced its withdrawal after standing down from previous surges in cities such as Chicago.
And McFadden acknowledged that immigration enforcement officers would still be active in the area. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will continue to operate in as they always have,” he said in the release.
The operation, which began Saturday over objections from state and local leaders, resulted in about 370 arrests, according to the DHS.
The effort in Charlotte was notably shorter and resulted in a significantly smaller amount of arrests than similar operations such as “Operation Midway Blitz,” which has seen 614 arrests in and around Chicago since it began in September.