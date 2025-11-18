Trump scrambles to defend Saudi crown prince in an embarrassing display

In July 2018, Donald Trump’s presidency reached a new low in Helsinki, where the Republican held a disastrous press conference alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin, making it clear to the world that he was prioritizing the Russian leader over the United States’ interests and values.

Soon after, The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials “were unanimous in saying that they and their colleagues were aghast at how Mr. Trump had handled himself with Mr. Putin.” One official summarized a consensus view, concluding that it was clear whose side Trump was on, and “it isn’t ours.”

This came to mind anew on Tuesday afternoon, watching the American president welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, to the Oval Office.

Even before the president’s guest arrived at the White House, the scheduled meeting was controversial, in part because of the private sector dealings between Trump’s family business and Saudi officials. But after their public interactions, the story took a turn for the worse. The New York Times summarized:

President Trump brushed aside a reporter’s question about the role Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, played in the death and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist in 2018, praising the kingdom’s de facto ruler in a joint Oval Office appearance that was heavy on flattery. Mr. Trump strongly defended Prince Mohammed, who U.S. intelligence has said ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was killed by Saudi agents. Prince Mohammed has denied involvement.

Almost immediately after the joint event began, Trump praised the Saudi leader for “the job he’s done in terms of human rights and everything else.” Given the horrific human rights record Saudi Arabia has cultivated over the course of many years, the American president’s commendation was appalling.

Similarly, there was reason to question Trump’s values when he boasted that he and the crown prince have “always been on the same side of every issue.”

But things deteriorated further soon after.

Q: Is it appropriate for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you're president. Is that a conflict of interest? And your royal highness, the US intel community concluded you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journali—TRUMP: Who are you with?Q: ABC NewsTRUMP: Fake news — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-18T17:44:41.681Z

When a reporter pressed Trump on his obvious conflicts of interest, and the crown prince on intelligence pointing to his role in orchestrating the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Republican interrupted to dismiss ABC News’ correspondent as “fake news.”

Moments later, Trump suggested that Khashoggi had it coming.