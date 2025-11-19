Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are not allies — no matter what their leaders say

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman couldn’t have been glitzier and more ostentatious. Seven years ago, the crown prince was persona non-grata in much of the West, castigated as a brutal tyrant who was waging a merciless, unproductive war in Yemen and who likely approved the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist who often wrote critically of MBS’ leadership.
Those days are long gone. Today, the 40-year-old crown prince was greeted by Trump on the White House portico as the de facto head of one of the world’s largest crude oil producers and chief authorizer to $1 trillion in Saudi investments. Trump treated the crown prince as not only a visiting dignitary, but also a man who needed protection from those pesky U.S. journalists who dared to ask Crown Prince Mohammed about his controversial track record.
As if to underscore their personal bond, Trump and the crown prince both referred to each other as good friends. Saudi Arabia, Trump told reporters, was “a great ally” that deserved state-of-the-art U.S. weaponry, such as the stealth F-35 fighter aircraft. Shortly thereafter, Trump designated Saudi Arabia a so-called major non-NATO ally — a distinction some of Riyadh’s other Persian Gulf partners, including Qatar and Bahrain, also hold.
There’s only one problem: None of what Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed are saying is true. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia aren’t allies, have never been allies and are unlikely to be allies in the future. While Saudi Arabia’s new designation may refute that conclusion, even this new status is less than meets the eye. No new U.S. security commitments are on offer. At most, Saudi Arabia will now be granted greater access to U.S. defense loans and faster deliveries of U.S. weapons.
In popular culture and ordinary life, we tend to use the word “ally” interchangeably with “friend” or “partner.” Yet in the world of international politics, “ally” has a very explicit meaning. Certain U.S. statutes define “allies” as “any nation with which the United States is engaged in a common military effort or with which the United States has entered into a common defensive military alliance.” The Oxford English Dictionary has a slightly different definition: “A person, state, military force, etc., united or associated with another by league or formal treaty.”
Generally, international relations specialists only consider two countries to be allies if they are locked into a mutual defense treaty, in which both sides agree to come to the other’s defense during a time of conflict. The relationship between the U.S. and Japan, for instance, fits the bill in this regard: Both have committed to defend one another, and the commitment is expressed via treaty.
Neither ingredient currently applies to the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.
While both countries undoubtedly possess a long-lasting defense relationship, first consummated during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous February 1945 meeting with Saudi King Abdul Aziz al-Saud aboard the U.S.S. Quincy, U.S. and Saudi officials haven’t explicitly agreed to go to war for each other.
The closest the U.S. came to such a commitment was in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter stated in his State of the Union speech that any attempt by an outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf would be considered an assault on U.S. interests. This, however, was articulated at a very different time and in very different circumstances, when it was commonly believed the Soviet Union could capture the Middle East’s oil resources and use it as a lever of control against the West. With the Soviets long gone, no such threat to Persian Gulf oil presently exists.
Trump and MBS’ contention that the two share a durable alliance is therefore inaccurate on the merits. Fortunately, at least from the U.S. perspective, this is precisely the way it should be.
Granted, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia calibrate on some shared interests. Both are keen to promote regional security after two years of warfare between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis in Yemen. Trump and the crown prince don’t want the world’s energy market to spiral out of control. And U.S. and Saudi intelligence officers frequently work together on counterterrorism issues.
But U.S. and Saudi interests are hardly identical. Their values are even further apart.