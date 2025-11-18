For Trump, promise of Saudi business deals may eclipse Gaza

Seven years after Saudi operatives assassinated and dismembered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi with a bone saw, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman received a lavish welcome from President Donald Trump at the White House today.
But as the White House aims to solidify and expand its partnership with Bin Salman, Trump — like multiple past presidents — may find that the Saudi royals often fail to deliver on their promises of aiding U.S. efforts in the Middle East.
The de facto Saudi ruler’s interest and ability to stabilize Gaza and the wider Middle East is far less than in the past.
“There’s no reason for Saudi to play a major role in Gaza,” said Daniel Levy, the president of the U.S. / Middle East Project who served as an Israeli peace negotiator under Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Yitzhak Rabin. “They would not want to see themselves as lead candidates for deploying forces or taking on a managerial or economic role.”
That’s a notable shift for the kingdom. After Khashoggi’s 2018 killing — which Bin Salman has denied ordering, but for which, he has acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom’s leader — made MBS an international pariah, a failed Saudi military attempt to defeat Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen was harshly critcized for killing large numbers of civilians.
The 40-year-old has refocused his attention on reforming the kingdom’s economy while maintaining tight control of politics, which he is expected to rule for decades.
Now, “MBS’s focus is more about delivering domestically and on the economy,” said Levy.
And in that sense, he may find an eager partner in Washington: The biggest winners of the visit may not be U.S. national interests, but instead U.S. businesses with close ties to Trump — as well as Trump family businesses.
“What is striking to me is the conflation of the American national interest with Trump’s personal interest,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who worked on Middle East policy in four previous American administrations. “No American president would ever behave in the way Trump has.”
In September, Saudi officials overseen by Bin Salman included Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in a $55 billion deal to acquire video game maker Electronic Arts. And Trump’s sons, Donald and Eric, are reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would see the Trump family business join a new $63 billion Saudi government real estate project in Riyadh.
Administration officials are celebrating the ratification by the U.N. Security Council of Trump’s 20-point plan to bring peace to Gaza. But experts say that Bin Salman is unlikely to agree right now to Trump’s long-term goal of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.