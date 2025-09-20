Opinion

‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Garry Kasparov on how democratic rights can slowly slip away September 19, 2025 / 07:57

Putin’s takedown of longtime puppet show signals the dangers of Trump’s media attacks

Russian writer and chess legend Garry Kasparov called the cancellation of the satirical sketch program an “early casualty” of Russia’s censorship regime.

By  Jen Psaki  and  Allison Detzel
Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

