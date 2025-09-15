New poll points to Trump voters’ tolerance for authoritarian approach to the rule of law

The latest national Fox News poll included a question that hasn’t traditionally been asked in the United States, but which is of increasing importance. It read:
Some people say things in the U.S. are so far off track that we need a president willing to break some rules and laws to set things right, while others say the president should always follow the rules and laws — which comes closest to your view?
Not surprisingly, voters on the left weren’t exactly eager to endorse indifference to the rule of law: 11% of Democratic voters and an identical number of voters who describe themselves as liberals said presidents should put side rules and laws.
But on the right, it was a different story: 36% of Republican voters, 38% of voters who backed Donald Trump and 40% of “very conservative” voters all expressed support for a president “willing to break some rules and laws to set things right.”
And while these results were discouraging, the resulting image looks even worse when one compares the responses to a Fox News poll conducted in December 2023, which included the identical question. At the time, 28% of Republican voters, 30% of Trump voters and 29% of those who described themselves as “very conservative” endorsed a lawless president.
In other words, after Trump returned to the presidency, GOP support for authoritarianism got noticeably worse.
What’s more, this isn’t the only available data on the underlying question. A Monmouth University poll conducted late last year, for example, asked respondents, “If Donald Trump did suspend some laws and constitutional provisions, would that bother you a lot, bother you a little, or not bother you at all?”
A plurality of Republicans in the survey (36%) said it wouldn’t bother them at all if Trump suspended some laws and constitutional provisions, while an additional 34% said it would only bother them “a little” if the president took such a step.
Alas, we can keep going. An Associated Press poll from last year, for example, found 57% of Republicans saying it’d be a good thing if Trump were able to act “without waiting for Congress and the courts.” An Ipsos/Reuters poll from around the same time found 52% of Republicans agreeing that Americans need “a strong president who should be allowed to rule without too much interference from courts and Congress.”
That was followed by an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll that asked respondents whether they agreed that conditions in the U.S. have deteriorated to the point that “we need a leader who is willing to break some rules to set things right.” Among Republicans, a 56% majority endorsed the idea.
There’s been a lot of discussion of late about Trump’s hostility to democracy and his embrace of an authoritarian vision. What’s less appreciated is how warmly rank-and-file Republican voters have embraced related attitudes.
The late Supreme Court Justice David Souter maintained a low public profile after retiring from the high court in 2009, but as longtime readers might recall, he delivered some memorable remarks in New Hampshire in 2012 about his broader political fears.