New poll points to Trump voters’ tolerance for authoritarian approach to the rule of law

The latest national Fox News poll included a question that hasn’t traditionally been asked in the United States, but which is of increasing importance. It read:

Some people say things in the U.S. are so far off track that we need a president willing to break some rules and laws to set things right, while others say the president should always follow the rules and laws — which comes closest to your view?

Not surprisingly, voters on the left weren’t exactly eager to endorse indifference to the rule of law: 11% of Democratic voters and an identical number of voters who describe themselves as liberals said presidents should put side rules and laws.

But on the right, it was a different story: 36% of Republican voters, 38% of voters who backed Donald Trump and 40% of “very conservative” voters all expressed support for a president “willing to break some rules and laws to set things right.”

And while these results were discouraging, the resulting image looks even worse when one compares the responses to a Fox News poll conducted in December 2023, which included the identical question. At the time, 28% of Republican voters, 30% of Trump voters and 29% of those who described themselves as “very conservative” endorsed a lawless president.

In other words, after Trump returned to the presidency, GOP support for authoritarianism got noticeably worse.

What’s more, this isn’t the only available data on the underlying question. A Monmouth University poll conducted late last year, for example, asked respondents, “If Donald Trump did suspend some laws and constitutional provisions, would that bother you a lot, bother you a little, or not bother you at all?”

A plurality of Republicans in the survey (36%) said it wouldn’t bother them at all if Trump suspended some laws and constitutional provisions, while an additional 34% said it would only bother them “a little” if the president took such a step.

Alas, we can keep going. An Associated Press poll from last year, for example, found 57% of Republicans saying it’d be a good thing if Trump were able to act “without waiting for Congress and the courts.” An Ipsos/Reuters poll from around the same time found 52% of Republicans agreeing that Americans need “a strong president who should be allowed to rule without too much interference from courts and Congress.”

That was followed by an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll that asked respondents whether they agreed that conditions in the U.S. have deteriorated to the point that “we need a leader who is willing to break some rules to set things right.” Among Republicans, a 56% majority endorsed the idea.

There’s been a lot of discussion of late about Trump’s hostility to democracy and his embrace of an authoritarian vision. What’s less appreciated is how warmly rank-and-file Republican voters have embraced related attitudes.