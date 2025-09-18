Call Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension exactly what it is: government censorship

Wednesday I published a column responding to the Trump administration’s opportunistic crackdown on dissent following Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination: “What’s needed now is courage,” I wrote. “Corporations, nonprofits, colleges and other institutions must understand — if it isn’t evident already — that capitulation will not save you. This is a lawless bandit of an administration that disdains the First Amendment as much as any other constitutional limit on the federal government’s power, no matter how much it brands itself a champion of free speech.”
Almost on cue, ABC demonstrated my point and suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for comments he made in a monologue that seemed to characterize Kirk’s assassin as “one of them” — referring to the MAGA movement — though there was no evidence of that at the time, and the charging documents released Tuesday, a day after Kimmel made these comments, suggest the suspect was deeply ideologically opposed to Kirk. That suspension followed an explicit threat to the companies that broadcast Kimmel’s show from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.
Let’s be very clear about what happened: A government official, who openly disdains “mainstream media” and has already used his bully pulpit to influence companies’ news coverage — such as when the FCC approved the Paramount-Skydance merger only after CBS News agreed to install a “bias monitor,” who turned out to be a Trump-supporting, conservative think tank veteran with no journalistic experience — leaned on a corporation to silence a comedian for saying things the government official doesn’t like.
It’s called “jawboning,” and it doesn’t matter if a private company is the entity that ultimately took Kimmel off the air. That entity did so under duress from the government. This is censorship.
Earlier Wednesday, Carr gave an interview to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, a well-known serial plagiarist and propagator of false conspiracy theories, also known as lies. Carr characterized Kimmel’s comments from two days earlier as lies and said the late-night host was “frankly talentless and [is] looking for ways to get attention.”
The comedy critic who happens to hold the power to halt corporate media mergers and revoke broadcasting licenses also used the menacing language of a black hat-wearing villain in an old Hollywood Western film when he told Johnson, “When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” sounding every bit the enforcer of what I am even more justified in calling a “lawless bandit of an administration.” Carr added, “These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
America, say these words aloud: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Does this sound like a request?
Let’s dig into Carr’s reasoning for why he believes FCC action would have been appropriate. He said: “We have a rule on the books that interprets a public interest standard that says news distortion is something that is prohibited. Likewise, we have a rule that addresses broadcast hoaxes, and so again, over the years, the FCC has stepped back from enforcing it, and I don’t think it’s been to the benefit of anybody. Just look at the credibility of these legacy media.”
Shortly after Carr’s threat, Nexstar — which has a pending merger deal that is subject to FCC approval — announced it was pulling Kimmel’s show from the ABC affiliate stations it owns. Hours later, ABC “indefinitely” pulled the plug on Kimmel’s show entirely.
Carr gloated to media reporters by sending cheeky GIFs. President Donald Trump celebrated that Kimmel had joined the recently canceled Stephen Colbert (Kimmel’s show has not, to date, been canceled) and called on NBC to cancel Jimmy Fallon’s and Seth Meyers’ late-night shows, as well.
The FCC chair justified his intervention by invoking the “public interest,” but during the first Trump administration he tweeted: “Should the government censor speech it doesn’t like? Of course not. The FCC does not have a roving mandate to police speech in the name of the ‘public interest.’”