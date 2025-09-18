Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Call Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension exactly what it is: government censorship

The Trump administration’s unprecedented thought police regime is only getting started.

‘Mark Twain would be rolling over in his grave’: Backlash mounts over Jimmy Kimmel removal by ABC  September 18, 2025 / 11:41
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.