Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Pentagon would politicize the military if it uses Charlie Kirk’s death for recruitment

The military is supposed to be an apolitical institution. The Trump administration is trying to change that.

Military considering recruiting campaign centered around Charlie Kirk September 18, 2025 / 02:21
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.