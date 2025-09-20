The Pentagon would politicize the military if it uses Charlie Kirk’s death for recruitment

Pentagon leaders are reportedly considering using the assassination of MAGA youth activist Charlie Kirk as the basis for a military recruitment campaign. It’s a horrible idea: It would encourage right-wing activists to think of Kirk’s death as a reason to take up arms, and further politicize the armed forces at a time when the president is already using the military as a tool for domestic repression. Of course, the further politicization of the military would be the point of any such effort.
NBC News, citing two officials familiar with the planning, reports that the campaign would “encourage young people to honor the legacy” of Kirk and frame it as a “national call to service.” The officials told NBC News that the Pentagon leaders have discussed as a possible slogan: “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors.”
If this plan were enacted, then it would not only use Kirk as a symbol for attracting recruits, but also possibly tap into the infrastructure of his huge activist outfit, Turning Point USA, to do so. Turning Point USA has chapters at high schools and universities across the nation and aims to organize students around right-wing causes. Its voter mobilization operations are formidable: President Donald Trump credited Kirk with part of the surge in his popularity with young voters in the 2024 election. NBC News reports that Pentagon leaders are considering using the organization’s chapters as “military recruitment centers,” which could mean “inviting recruiters to be present at events or advertising for the military at the chapters.”
It’s not clear if the plans will be carried out, and NBC News reports that the plan is receiving some pushback within the Pentagon. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to NBC News: “The media is so desperate to attack this administration’s success that they are now inventing lies about our recruitment efforts. Leadership matters, and under the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth men and women are coming out in droves to serve this great nation.”
While the numbers have ticked upward in the last few years, the U.S. military has dealt with serious long-term recruitment challenges. I don’t think that’s necessarily bad, given that the U.S. military in the postwar era is mostly used as an instrument for global policing and imperial aggression rather than national defense. But this particular Pentagon plan is more chilling than it otherwise would be because it’s reportedly being discussed as Trump is striving to turn the military into a domestic policing power in cities including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and implying that right-wing political violence is acceptable.